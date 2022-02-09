BANGKOK TEST & GO

Samyan Serene Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
คะแนนจาก
718
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Samyan Serene Hotel - Image 0
Samyan Serene Hotel - Image 1
Samyan Serene Hotel - Image 2
Samyan Serene Hotel - Image 3
Samyan Serene Hotel - Image 4
Samyan Serene Hotel - Image 5
+33 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the Silom area, Samyan Serene Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk are readily available for the convenience of each guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Samyan Serene Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Samyan Serene Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Samyan Serene Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

38 Si Phaya Rd.,, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
18 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4241 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
694 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2226 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
609 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
307 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
58 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU