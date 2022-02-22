Samui Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This pleasant resort provides 53 spacious and tastefully decorated bungalows which are ideally situated on the beachfront. All rooms come equipped with internet access, a television, and mini bar. Relaxing, sports activities, or shopping - whatever is your pleasure - are all within reach at Samui Beach Resort. You never run out of things to do, unless you wish to. After a day seeking out the delights, be sure to enjoy the on-site restaurant surrounded by tranquil scenery offering a range of Thai and Western cuisine. Away from city life, the magical beach of Koh Samui makes your holiday absolutely unforgettable.

