SAMUI TEST & GO

Samui Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.8
คะแนนจาก
495
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 22, 2022
Samui Beach Resort - Image 0
Samui Beach Resort - Image 1
Samui Beach Resort - Image 2
Samui Beach Resort - Image 3
Samui Beach Resort - Image 4
Samui Beach Resort - Image 5
+43 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This pleasant resort provides 53 spacious and tastefully decorated bungalows which are ideally situated on the beachfront. All rooms come equipped with internet access, a television, and mini bar. Relaxing, sports activities, or shopping - whatever is your pleasure - are all within reach at Samui Beach Resort. You never run out of things to do, unless you wish to. After a day seeking out the delights, be sure to enjoy the on-site restaurant surrounded by tranquil scenery offering a range of Thai and Western cuisine. Away from city life, the magical beach of Koh Samui makes your holiday absolutely unforgettable.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Samui Beach Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Samui Beach Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

124/11 Moo 3, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

เฉวงน้อย พูลวิลล่า
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
464 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมสกาย บีช
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
23 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Rock Samui
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ สปา รีสอร์ท
7.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ร็อคกี้ บูติค รีสอร์ท
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
414 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ไฮฟ์ โฮเทล สมุย
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1255 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
148 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ละไม สมุย
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
338 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กมลายา เกาะสมุย
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU