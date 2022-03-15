BANGKOK TEST & GO

S15 Sukhumvit Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
S15 Sukhumvit Hotel is a boutique hotel located on Sukhumvit Road - one of Bangkok's most popular and liveliest streets. The hotel is just a short walk to the BTS skytrain and MRT subway station, both allowing easy access to the city's most popular attractions and shopping areas. The airport is between a 30 to 45 minute drive from the hotel. All 72 rooms at this 4-star hotel feature high-speed wireless Internet access, LCD television, and a bathroom with separate bath and rain shower. Business facilities, a spa, and dining options are available on-site for your convenience. To continue with your reservation at S15 Sukhumvit Hotel Bangkok, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

217 Sukhumvit Soi 15, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

