CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
คะแนนจาก
306
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Image 0
Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Image 1
Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Image 2
Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Image 3
Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Image 4
Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri - Image 5
+26 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of San Phe Suea, Le Siri Residence @ Ruamchok is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. Only 8 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Le Siri Residence @ Ruamchok also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Le Siri Residence @ Ruamchok is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, slippers, sofa, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Le Siri Residence @ Ruamchok hits the spot in many ways.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Rung Aroon Hotel By Le Siri
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

88 M.8 Somphot Chiangmai 700 Rd. T.Sanphisua A.Maung, San Phe Suea, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1184 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU