Romyen Garden Place (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.5
คะแนนจาก
2115
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 16, 2022
Well-positioned in Nakhonratchasima City Center, Romyen Garden Place is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Nakhonratchasima. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1.4 km away, and it normally takes about 40 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Romyen Garden Place ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. Romyen Garden Place is home to 70 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, slippers, sofa, towels. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Nakhonratchasima, make Romyen Garden Place your home away from home.

168/9 Jomsurangyard Road, Naimuang, Muang, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

