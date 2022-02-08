BANGKOK TEST & GO

Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
คะแนนจาก
1097
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+42 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2012, the Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. This is a non-smoking hotel that does offer smoking rooms. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Praathit Pier, Buddhist Association, Baan Praa Thit Restaurant. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Riva Surya Bangkok Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

23 Phra Arthit Road, Pranakorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1324 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1352 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
609 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2062 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1763 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
778 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4953 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7337 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU