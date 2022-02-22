CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rimping Village Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
คะแนนจาก
1240
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 22, 2022
Rimping Village Hotel - Image 0
Rimping Village Hotel - Image 1
Rimping Village Hotel - Image 2
Rimping Village Hotel - Image 3
Rimping Village Hotel - Image 4
Rimping Village Hotel - Image 5
+44 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Rimping Village Hotel is a boutique hotel in the heart of Chiang Mai, offering a peaceful haven from the hustle and bustle of the city. It's quickly becoming a choice accommodation for travelers to Chiang Mai. The hotel is within walking distance from the night bazaar and is a short stroll or a quick tuk-tuk ride from the city center. While offering convenience into the city, the property retains an extremely peaceful environment as it is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood. Guests here will find fantastic in-room facilities - including a DVD player and free wireless internet access. A favorite amongst travelers to Thailand's second largest city, Rimping Village Hotel will surely please.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Rimping Village Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Rimping Village Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

13/1 Soi 2 Chiangmai-Lamphun Road, tambol Wat Gate, Amphur Muang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
381 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
20 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
65 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU