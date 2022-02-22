Rimping Village Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Rimping Village Hotel is a boutique hotel in the heart of Chiang Mai, offering a peaceful haven from the hustle and bustle of the city. It's quickly becoming a choice accommodation for travelers to Chiang Mai. The hotel is within walking distance from the night bazaar and is a short stroll or a quick tuk-tuk ride from the city center. While offering convenience into the city, the property retains an extremely peaceful environment as it is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood. Guests here will find fantastic in-room facilities - including a DVD player and free wireless internet access. A favorite amongst travelers to Thailand's second largest city, Rimping Village Hotel will surely please.

