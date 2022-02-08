PHUKET TEST & GO

Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
คะแนนจาก
11
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), the 4-star Model Styles Hotel, is a wonderful place to experience great vacations. The property boasts 90 rooms, all of which maintain luxury modern styles and come with bathtubs featuring a partitioned shower, and a balcony. Only 35 kilometers from the airport, it is convenient to make your trip to interesting locations like the Gypsy village, Shell Museum, Promthep Cape, and Nai Harn Beach. Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is the center point area of Rawai and Chalong. Your plan will be easier if you make your way to Promthep Cape and sleep the first night at Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). The next day, plan to take a day trip to the coral islands or any other place of interest. This great location, along with all the amenities and facilities offered, makes this hotel the right choice for visitors to this area.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

95/34 Moo 4, Viset Road, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

