Raming Lodge Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1
คะแนนจาก
6208
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This stylish boutique hotel is located in the heart of Chiang Mai’s entertainment district and a stone’s throw from the Night Bazaar. Raming Lodge Hotel is a particular favorite with travelers looking to enjoy the nightlife and bargain hunting in downtown Chiang Mai, as it is only a five-minute stroll from the Night Bazaar and a few minutes’ walk from a host of restaurants, bars, night clubs, and massage parlors. The Thapae Gate and a few temples nearby are also worth paying a visit. The Raming Lodge is a relatively new hotel and all rooms are clean, spacious, and stylishly decorated. It also offers a complimentary internet connection if you stay in a deluxe room. To continue with your reservation at Raming Lodge Hotel, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

17-19 Loikroh.rd. T. Chanag Klan A. Muang, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

