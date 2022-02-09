BANGKOK TEST & GO

Rambuttri Village Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
คะแนนจาก
14251
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 0
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 1
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 2
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 3
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 4
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 5
+13 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for the budget traveler, this hotel is located within walking distance of the famed backpacker street of Khao San. Located in Ratanakosin, you are in the Old City and surrounded by many cultural monuments. These include the Grand Palace, Temple of the Emerald Buddha, and Temple of Dawn among other - many of which can be reached on foot. At night, walk over to Khao San for some inexpensive dinner, cocktails, and street side shopping. The rest of Bangkok, with upscale restaurants, bars, and malls, is just a short cab ride away. Close to the tourist haven of Khao San, yet far enough to guarantee a pleasant night's sleep, Rambuttri Village Hotel is an affordable place to make base in Bangkok.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Rambuttri Village Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Rambuttri Village Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

95 Soi Ram Buttri, Chakkra Phong Road, Phra Nakorn, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1324 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1352 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
609 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2062 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2605 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4953 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1763 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU