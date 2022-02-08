CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rajapruek Place - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
คะแนนจาก
928
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Rajapruek Place - Image 0
Rajapruek Place - Image 1
Rajapruek Place - Image 2
Rajapruek Place - Image 3
Rajapruek Place - Image 4
Rajapruek Place - Image 5
+24 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Rajapruek Place, located in Su Thep, Chiang Mai, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 11 km away, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Rajapruek Place ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 18 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including spa, massage, garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Rajapruek Place.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Rajapruek Place ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Rajapruek Place
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Royal Park Rajapruek 334 Moo 3 Tumbon Mae-Hia Amphoe Muang Chiangmai 50100, Su Thep, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1184 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU