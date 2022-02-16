Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai - Nong Khai Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Nong Khai
Located in Nong Khai, a 4-minute walk from Tha Sadet Market, Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai has accommodations with a restaurant, free private parking, free bikes and a shared lounge. This 3-star hotel features free WiFi and a garden.

Complete with a private bathroom equipped with free toiletries, the rooms at the hotel have a flat-screen TV and air conditioning, and certain rooms have a seating area. At Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai rooms include a closet and a shared bathroom.

Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a buffet breakfast.

Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge is 5 miles from Ploy Inn Hotel Nong Khai, while Nong Thin Public Park is 2.8 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Udon Thani Airport, 37 miles from the hotel.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

555 หมู่ 5 ถ.มีชัย ต.ในเมือง อ.เมือง, Nongkhai City Center, Nongkhai, Thailand, 43000

