KRABI TEST & GO

Pinky Bungalows Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7
คะแนนจาก
1037
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Pinky Bungalows Resort - Image 0
Pinky Bungalows Resort - Image 1
Pinky Bungalows Resort - Image 2
Pinky Bungalows Resort - Image 3
Pinky Bungalows Resort - Image 4
Pinky Bungalows Resort - Image 5
+34 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the romance, beaches, restaurants area of Koh Lanta city, Pinky Bungalows provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 0.1 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. Also within easy reach are Khlong Khong Beach, Lanta Animal Welfare, Relax Bay Beach. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Pinky Bungalows is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service. Pinky Bungalows is home to 36 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless, private pool. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, diving, fishing, massage, solarium. Pinky Bungalows is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Koh Lanta.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Pinky Bungalows Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Pinky Bungalows Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

739 Moo 2 Saladan Koh Lanta, Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

หมู่บ้านสายพีพี
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3402 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
92 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
321 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1120 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เวเคชั่น วิลเลจ พระนางลันตา
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
330 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมพีพี ฮาร์เบอร์ วิว
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
414 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีพี ฮอลิเดย์ รีสอร์ท
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1621 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมรายาวดี
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1023 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไดมอนด์ เคฟ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
6.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
553 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU