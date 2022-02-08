PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.1
คะแนนจาก
17
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+23 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Phuket Town, Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 140 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

9/1 Thepkrasattri Road, Amphur Muang, Phuket (Phuket Old Town area), Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

คาซา บลังก้า บูติก โฮเทล ภูเก็ต
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1059 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ เมมโมรี่ แอท ออน ออน โฮเทล
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1551 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
นอนภูเก็ต
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
475 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ แบลงเก็ต โฮเทล เมืองภูเก็ต
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
467 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บ้านซินหล่อ
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
87 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กรีนลีฟ โฮสเทล
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
21 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บลู โฮสเทล
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
146 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บูกิตตา บูติค โฮเทล
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
378 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU