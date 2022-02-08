Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in Phuket Town, Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 140 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.