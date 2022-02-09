PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Gay Homestay - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A men-only accommodation, Phuket Gay Homestay is situated in Kathu. Offering just 5 rooms, the property has an outdoor pool and drinks can be enjoyed at the bar. It is less than a 15-minute drive across the hill to the Patong Beach area. There, attractions include Jungceylon Shopping Centre, the nightlife on Bangla Road and the gay nightlife at Paradise Complex. Golf courses are also a short drive away. Phuket International Airport is less than an hour's drive away. Private rooms feature air-conditioning and a comfortable bed. Most room types have a private bathroom with a shower, while 1 room type has access to the house bathroom just next door. You will find shared lounging areas at the property and owners can assist with local information and activities.

Neramit Hill Village - 135/6 Moo 7, Kathu, Phuket, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

