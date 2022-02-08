PHUKET TEST & GO

Patong Palace Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
คะแนนจาก
415
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Patong Palace Hotel - Image 0
Patong Palace Hotel - Image 1
Patong Palace Hotel - Image 2
Patong Palace Hotel - Image 3
Patong Palace Hotel - Image 4
Patong Palace Hotel - Image 5
+31 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the heart of Patong, Patong Palace Hotel boasts convenient access to Phuket Town, where all the hustle and bustle happens. Under German management, guests will find all the 40 guestrooms beautifully decorated with modern fittings and ducted with standard amenities. There is also a beautiful park with orchids and banana plants with a cute little pond. Sample food from the Thai and international kitchen, after which take a long breezy walk along the sandy beach which is just a mere five-minute stroll from the property. Patong Palace Hotel guarantees a peaceful and relaxing stay.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Patong Palace Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Patong Palace Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

39, Rat-U-Thid 200 Pee, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

รามาดา บาย วินด์แฮม ภูเก็ต ดีวาน่า ป่าตอง
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
658 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สวนออสเตรีย - หมู่บ้านไทปัน
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดีวาน่า ป่าตอง รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2519 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
421 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอันดามัน บีช สวีท
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
818 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
89 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล อินดิโก้ ภูเก็ต ป่าตอง
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
195 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ฮอลิเดย์ อินน์ เอ็กซ์เพรส ภูเก็ต ป่าตอง บีช
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2007 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU