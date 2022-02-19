Paholyothin Park Place - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Situated in Bangkok, 9 km from Chatuchak Weekend Market, Paholyothin Park Place features accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, a shared lounge and a garden. Boasting family rooms, this property also provides guests with a terrace. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, an ATM and luggage storage for guests. At the hotel the rooms have air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a safety deposit box and a private bathroom with a shower, a hairdryer and free toiletries. At Paholyothin Park Place all rooms are fitted with bed linen and towels. A buffet breakfast is available each morning at the accommodation. Central Plaza Ladprao is 13 km from Paholyothin Park Place, while Pratunam Market is 14 km from the property. The nearest airport is Don Mueang International Airport, 8 km from the hotel.

คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

2547 Phaholyothin Road Lardyao Chatuchak, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

