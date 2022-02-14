PHUKET TEST & GO

P.S 2 Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
คะแนนจาก
86
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
P.S 2 Resort - Image 0
P.S 2 Resort - Image 1
P.S 2 Resort - Image 2
P.S 2 Resort - Image 3
P.S 2 Resort - Image 4
P.S 2 Resort - Image 5
ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Patong, P.S 2 Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At P.S 2 Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. P.S 2 Resort is home to 30 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, P.S 2 Resort hits the spot in many ways.

21 Rath-U-Thit Road,Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

