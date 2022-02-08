PHUKET TEST & GO

O'nya Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
598
When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at O'nya Phuket Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely 6 km away and the airport can be reached within 27 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. O'nya Phuket Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out are just a few of the facilities that set O'nya Phuket Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. Guests can choose from 24 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. O'nya Phuket Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

46/8 Moo 5, Vichit, Muang, Phuket, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

