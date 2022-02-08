BANGKOK TEST & GO

Narai Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
คะแนนจาก
6155
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Narai Hotel - Image 0
Narai Hotel - Image 1
Narai Hotel - Image 2
Narai Hotel - Image 3
Narai Hotel - Image 4
Narai Hotel - Image 5
+25 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Narai Hotel is located in the business, shopping, and entertainment districts of Silom. The hotel is connected to the BTS skytrain and within close proximity to the expressway, making it easy for guests to get out into the city for dining, shopping, and sightseeing. Business travelers will find the central location, business center, meeting rooms, and internet access highly convenient. Each of the 472 spacious, air-conditioned rooms is equipped with modern amenities and a range of facilities to ensure an enjoyable experience for the guests. For a truly unique and memorable experience, Narai Hotel is the place to be.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Narai Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Narai Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

222 Si Lom, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
18 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2226 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
19 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
694 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1763 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
778 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
12884 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU