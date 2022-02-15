NANA Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, NANA Hotel Bangkok is ideally situated in Sukhumvit; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 10.9 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. NANA Hotel Bangkok offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The ambiance of NANA Hotel Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the NANA Hotel Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.