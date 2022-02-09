PHUKET TEST & GO

Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
คะแนนจาก
104
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+14 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

On the southern tip of Phuket, 2.6 kilometers from Nai Harn Beach lies the Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus). With few resorts nearby, guests are guaranteed peace and quiet. And if you feel like going out of the resort, transportation is provided. The hotel is 45 minutes from the airport and just 15 minutes from Phuket Town. The popular Kata and Karon Beaches are 10-15 minutes away, while the tourist haven of Patong is 30 minutes away. The Icon Pub and Restaurant on-site is open til late and is a perfect place to grab a bite to eat before you head out to explore the nightlife in the area. Affordable and clean, Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is the place to consider when you want to stay in style without splurging.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Naiya Buree Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

95/22 Moo 1 Tambol Rawai Naiharn , Amphur Muang, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

พีซ บลู ในหาน เนเชอริสต์ รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บาบิลอน พูล วิลล่า
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
136 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โลตัส เบลอ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ เรสเตอรองท์
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ในหาน บีช รีสอร์ท
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
188 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ชอร์ แอท กะตะธานี - สำหรับผู้ใหญ่เท่านั้น
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1044 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ วิจิตร รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
868 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กะตะธานี ภูเก็ต บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2722 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ในหาน
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1715 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU