SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Montalay Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8
คะแนนจาก
968
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 8, 2022
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 0
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 1
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 2
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 3
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 4
Montalay Beach Resort - Image 5
+20 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Koh Tao, you'll feel right at home at Montalay Beach Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Ao Tanot Bay, Calypso Diving Koh Tao, Laem Thian. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Montalay Beach Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers, towels to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, sauna, outdoor pool, diving, fishing. Montalay Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Tao.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Montalay Beach Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Montalay Beach Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

P.O. Box 8, Tanote Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84280

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

คอรัล วิว รีสอร์ท
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
301 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บลู เต่า บีช โฮเทล
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
100 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ซีเชลล์ รีสอร์ท
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
637 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Thalassa Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
375 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เกาะเต่า รีสอร์ท
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1060 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
483 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สันธิญา เกาะพะงัน รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1288 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อนันตรา รสานันดา เกาะพะงัน วิลล่า
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
333 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU