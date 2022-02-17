KRABI TEST & GO

Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.7
คะแนนจาก
3
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 17, 2022
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 0
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 1
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 2
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 3
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 4
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 5
+36 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
60% เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Melina's Beach Front Bungalows อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Melina's Beach Front Bungalows จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Deluxe Bungalow 1 40
฿26,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Deluxe Room 2 40
฿22,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe - Family Package 130
฿40,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿30,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿28,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 Bed Room Private villa 240
฿82,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿60,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿47,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿27,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿58,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Located in the Ban Tha Len area, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 31 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, private check in/check out. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Melina's Beach Front Bungalows ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Melina's Beach Front Bungalows
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

Hotel Offer Brochure

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

108 /1 Moo 3 Ao Thalane Muang Krabi, Ban Tha Len, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

หมู่บ้านสายพีพี
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3402 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

กระบี่ พูลธารา รีสอร์ท
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
92 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อมารี โวค กระบี่
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
541 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โซฟิเทล กระบี่ โภคีธรา กอล์ฟ แอนด์ สปา รีสอร์ท
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
797 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
180 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กระบี่ อความารีน รีสอร์ท
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
755 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อนันตบุรินทร์รีสอร์ท
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1479 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
หมู่บ้านชฎาไทย
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
691 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ สมอลล์ รีสอร์ท
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
900 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU