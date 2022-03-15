PATTAYA TEST & GO

Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.2
คะแนนจาก
90
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 15, 2022
Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Mandarin Eastville Pattaya (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+25 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

66/66 M 6 Naklue Banglamung Chonburi, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

