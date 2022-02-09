PHUKET TEST & GO

MALA HOTEL - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
คะแนนจาก
120
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
MALA HOTEL - Image 0
MALA HOTEL - Image 1
MALA HOTEL - Image 2
MALA HOTEL - Image 3
MALA HOTEL - Image 4
MALA HOTEL - Image 5
+36 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Kata, Mala Apartment is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as M.G.Collection, Wat Kitti Sangkaram, Kata View Point. The facilities and services provided by Mala Apartment ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, restaurant, concierge. The ambiance of Mala Apartment is reflected in every guestroom. internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Mala Apartment is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ MALA HOTEL ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ MALA HOTEL
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

117/1-2 Patak Road, Tambol Karon, Amphur Maung, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เมธาดีรีสอร์ทแอนด์วิลล่า
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2205 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเดอะ เมโลดี้ ภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
370 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บ้านเซนต์ โทรเปซ วิลล่า
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โอโซ่ ภูเก็ต
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
70 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ชูการ์ มารีน่า รีสอร์ท - แฟชั่น - หาดกะตะ
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2898 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กะตะ ใบดี บูติค อินน์ เกสท์เฮ้าส์
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
535 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมชูการ์ ปาล์ม แกรนด์ ฮิลไซด์
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4442 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีช ฮิลล์ รีสอร์ท
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
510 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU