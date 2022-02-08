KRABI TEST & GO

Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8
คะแนนจาก
23
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+7 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Lux Family Villas is ideally situated in Ao Nang; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Lux Family Villas, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 15 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Lux Family Villas.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

803, Moo 2, Soi Aonang 3 AoNang, Muang Krabi Tel.+66638656102, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

หมู่บ้านสายพีพี
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3402 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

กระบี่ ชฎา รีสอร์ท
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
634 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ซีน คลิฟ วิว วิลล่า
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
221 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
หมู่บ้านชฎาไทย
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
691 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีซ ลากูน่า รีสอร์ท
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3503 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กระบี่ ลา พลาญ่า รีสอร์ท
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1021 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เวเคชั่น วิลเลจ พระนางอินน์
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2864 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ สมอลล์ รีสอร์ท
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
900 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กระบี่ อความารีน รีสอร์ท
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
755 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU