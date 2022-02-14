PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Loma Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.6
คะแนนจาก
34
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
Loma Resort - Image 0
Loma Resort - Image 1
Loma Resort - Image 2
Loma Resort - Image 3
Loma Resort - Image 4
Loma Resort - Image 5
+48 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Loma Resort, located in Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Armani Suits International, Lampi Waterfall, Mark One Tailor give to this hotel a special charm. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Loma Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Loma Resort.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Loma Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Loma Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

33/2 M.6 T.Khukkhak A.Takuapa Phangnga, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เดอะ วอเตอร์ เขาหลัก บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
732 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลา เวลา เขาหลัก
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1770 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลา ฟลอร่า เขาหลัก
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เอ็กซ์เท็น เขาหลัก รีสอร์ท
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
365 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ลีฟ ออน เดอะ แซนด์ บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
460 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ แซนด์ เขาหลัก บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1583 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมคาซ่า เดอ ลา ฟลอร่า
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
372 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เขาหลัก บันดารี รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
621 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU