8.8
คะแนนจาก
126
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-positioned in Old City, Leechiang Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. Set 1 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Leechiang Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk to please the most discerning guest. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including golf course (within 3 km). Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Leechiang Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

8/5 Samlan Rd. T. Phrasing, A. Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

