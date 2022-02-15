Le Vimarn Cottages & Spa - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Le Vimarn Cottages & Spa (SHA Plus+) on Koh Samet is a unique tropical boutique resort perfect for an idyllic stay that will call you back again and again. Clustered on the gentle slopes of a hilly cove overlooking a quiet bay beach, this property is a stylish retreat from the world. Supremely comfortable, individual cottages all come with balconies, some with their own outdoor spa that looks down onto a peaceful, curved bay of sparkling sea and fine sand. The cottage cluster centers around a superb infinity pool, a world class spa, and a restaurant offering an interesting and comprehensive menu of local and international dishes. Le Vimarn attracts sophisticated and demanding international guests year after year, all of whom return satisfied with the grandeur of this impressive hotel. A dream location that will last for a lifetime in your memory is waiting for you on the small, charming island of Koh Samet. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Le Vimarn Cottages & Spa (SHA Plus+).