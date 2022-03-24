BANGKOK TEST & GO

Le Tada Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
คะแนนจาก
2385
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Le Tada Residence is the perfect choice. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Le Tada Residence ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 78 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your purpose of visit, Le Tada Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

440/9 Soi Ratchawithi 3 Rangnam, Ratchathewee, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

