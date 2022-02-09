Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Chiang Mai. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries are just a few of the facilities that set Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai apart from other hotels in the city. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Le Pure Hotel Chiangmai is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.