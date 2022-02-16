PHUKET TEST & GO

Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
9
คะแนนจาก
2153
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 16, 2022
Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Image 0
Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Image 1
Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Image 2
Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Image 3
Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Image 4
Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Image 5
+41 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort is located in the City Center area of Chiang Rai. Only 3.5 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. For those of you who want to venture out, Wat Huai Pla Kung Temple, King Mengrai Monument, Wat Phrathat Chom Sak are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Rai. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, dressing room, mirror, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as boats, yoga room, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa to make your stay truly unforgettable. Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Rai.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus +
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

221 / 2 Moo 20 Kwaewai Road, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Hi Chiangrai Hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2360 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU