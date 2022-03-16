Le D'Tel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Le D'Tel BangkokNever miss a single attraction in Bangkok when staying at Le D'Tel Bangkok. Getting around in Bangkok is easy when staying at this hotel, strategically placed right in the heart of the city.Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Shuttle services provided by Le D'Tel Bangkok makes it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Bangkok.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's ticket service and tours. Get cozy and warm in the lobby with the hotel's charming on-site fireplace.Packing light is possible at Le D'Tel Bangkok thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning. Selected rooms at Le D'Tel Bangkok include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Le D'Tel Bangkok begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Sip your favorite cocktail outdoors at the hotel's poolside bar. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.Get social at the hotel's shared lounge and TV area, where you can meet other guests.Around the propertyExperience Bangkok like a true local. The most famous landmark nearby is The Grand Palace just 6.0 km away. Never forget your time in Bangkok with a special gift or trinket from Chatuchak Weekend Market just 8.8 km away. Experience local culture through architecture at Jim Thompson House located 3.4 km away.Reasons to stay hereFacilities at this hotel are rated higher than 90% of other accommodations in the city.Past guests love the cleanliness here, ranking it higher than 92% of the city's accommodation.Staff and service here are considered high quality by past guests whose ratings put it above 96% of the city's options.