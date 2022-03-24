Le Charcoa Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
When visiting Chiang Mai, you'll feel right at home at Le Charcoa Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 19 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as additional toilet, mirror, slippers, towels, internet access – wireless which can be found in some rooms. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, solarium, pool (kids), garden. Le Charcoa Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.
24/1 Soi 3 Inthavaroros Road T. Sriphum A. Muang Chiangmai, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200