KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.1
คะแนนจาก
510
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+28 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Just off Krabi's mainland, Koh Lanta is known for its beaches and dive spots. And on the Klong Nin Beach lies this small, all-bungalow resort. A short walk from your accommodation gets you to the beach, an excellent spot for swimming. Other than the water sports, the island also includes a national park, and guests can visit the sea gypsy village to visit the natives of the island. On-site services include a tour desk, motorcycle rental service, and massage treatments. The proximity to the beach and activities as well as price make Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) a pretty attractive option in Koh Lanta.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

137 Moo 6 ,Ko Lanta Yai,Krabi, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

หมู่บ้านสายพีพี
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3402 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
92 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เวเคชั่น วิลเลจ พระนางลันตา
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
330 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
321 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1120 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมพีพี ฮาร์เบอร์ วิว
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
414 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีพี ฮอลิเดย์ รีสอร์ท
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1621 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมรายาวดี
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1023 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไดมอนด์ เคฟ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
6.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
553 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU