Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Just off Krabi's mainland, Koh Lanta is known for its beaches and dive spots. And on the Klong Nin Beach lies this small, all-bungalow resort. A short walk from your accommodation gets you to the beach, an excellent spot for swimming. Other than the water sports, the island also includes a national park, and guests can visit the sea gypsy village to visit the natives of the island. On-site services include a tour desk, motorcycle rental service, and massage treatments. The proximity to the beach and activities as well as price make Lanta Nice Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) a pretty attractive option in Koh Lanta.

