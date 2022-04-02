KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Nature Beach Resort

Krabi
7.6
คะแนนจาก
641
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Lanta Nature Beach Resort is a friendly, family-run resort with a good variety of accommodation and amenities. All the deluxe and beachfront bungalows are close to the sand of Klong Nin Beach while the standard fan or air conditioned bungalows are amidst a peaceful tropical garden. All guestrooms are equipped with a private bathroom and a balcony, most include a TV and hot water, and some have a refrigerator. The beachfront restaurant serves a full menu of Thai and Western food, and there is a popular seafood BBQ on the beach most evenings. A laid back beach bar serves drinks. The resort offers a free transfer service from Saladan pier. Other services include massages, laundry, motorbike rental, and a tour desk where you can book onward travel tickets and get recommendations on the best things to see and do in and around the incredible island of Koh Lanta.

54 Moo 6, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

