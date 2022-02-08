KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.8
คะแนนจาก
200
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Image 0
Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Image 1
Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Image 2
Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Image 3
Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Image 4
Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows - Image 5
+13 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Pra Ae Beach, Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows is the perfect place to experience Koh Lanta and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Palm Beach Divers Center, Dreamy Spa, Long Beach are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Lanta. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including badminton court, boats, canoe, watersports equipment rentals, yoga room. Lanta L.D. Beach Bungalows is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Koh Lanta.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

46/1 Moo.3,Long beach, Saladan,Koh Lanta, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

