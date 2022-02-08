PHUKET TEST & GO

Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Nai Harn Beach, less than 1 km from Nai Harn Beach, Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar. Boasting a garden, the resort is close to several noted attractions, around 1.5 km from Rawai Beach, 1.6 km from Ya Nui Beach and 500 metres from Naiharn Lake. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. At the resort, all rooms have a desk. All guest rooms feature a private bathroom, bathrobes and bed linen. Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA offers a continental or à la carte breakfast. The accommodation offers a sun terrace. The area is popular for cycling, and car hire is available at Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved. The resort provides an ironing service, as well as business facilities like fax and photocopying. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 47 km from Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

58/51 Soi Prakaobkit, Inside Soi Samakee 3, moo 7, Rawai, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

ในหาน บีช รีสอร์ท
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
188 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บาบิลอน พูล วิลล่า
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
136 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ในหาน
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1715 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีซ บลู ในหาน เนเชอริสต์ รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ วิจิตร รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
868 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ชอร์ แอท กะตะธานี - สำหรับผู้ใหญ่เท่านั้น
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1044 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โลตัส เบลอ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ เรสเตอรองท์
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กะตะธานี ภูเก็ต บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2722 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU