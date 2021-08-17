สปิริตของในยาง บีช รีสอร์ท - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
ห้องดีลักซ์พร้อมวิวสระว่ายน้ำ - เฉพาะห้องเท่านั้น 44m²
฿10,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Garden Villa - Room Only 60m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Room Only 65m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Private Pool Villa Room Only 90m²
฿23,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
เมื่อมาเยือนภูเก็ต คุณจะรู้สึกเหมือนอยู่บ้านที่เลสปรี เดอ ในยาง บีช รีสอร์ท ซึ่งให้บริการที่พักคุณภาพและบริการที่ดีเยี่ยม ด้วยทำเลที่อยู่ห่างจากใจกลางเมืองเพียง 30 กม. และอยู่ห่างจากสนามบิน 4 กม. โรงแรมระดับ 4 ดาวแห่งนี้จึงดึงดูดนักท่องเที่ยวจำนวนมากในแต่ละปี อีกทั้งยังอยู่ใกล้ Unique Art Collection, หาดในยาง, วัดมงคลวรารามอีกด้วย เลสปรี เดอ ในยาง บีช รีสอร์ท มีสิ่งอำนวยสะดวกมากมายที่จะทำให้การไปพักผ่อนในภูเก็ต ผู้เข้าพักจะเพลิดเพลินกับสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกระดับท็อปคลาส เช่น ฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, แผนกต้อนรับ 24 ชั่วโมง, ห้องเก็บกระเป๋า, Wi-Fi ในพื้นที่สาธารณะ, ที่จอดรถ ก้าวเข้าสู่ห้องพักที่น่าดึงดูดใจจาก 47 ห้องและหลีกหนีจากความเครียดของวันด้วยสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกมากมาย เช่น โทรทัศน์จอแอลซีดี/จอพลาสม่า อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย สระว่ายน้ำส่วนตัว อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย (ฟรี) ห้องปลอดบุหรี่ พบได้ในบางห้อง โรงแรมมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกด้านสันทนาการที่ยอดเยี่ยม เช่น สระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง บริการนวด สวน เพื่อให้การเข้าพักของคุณน่าจดจำอย่างแท้จริง ไม่ว่าจุดมุ่งหมายในการเดินทางของท่านคืออะไร เลสปรี เดอ ในยาง บีช รีสอร์ท คือตัวเลือกที่เหมาะเจาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับการพักผ่อนในภูเก็ต
- ระเบียง
- เครื่องปรับอากาศ
- ห้องน้ำ
- โทรทัศน์จอแบน
- มินิบาร์
- ฟรีไวไฟ
- Free toiletries
- Shower
- Bathrobe
- Safe
- Toilet
- Sofa
- Towels
- Linens
- Cleaning products
- Tile/Marble floor
- Desk
- Sitting area
- TV
- Slippers
- Refrigerator
- Telephone
- Ironing facilities
- International channels
- ชา / กาแฟ
- Hairdryer
- DVD player
- Electric kettle
- Wake-up service
- Wardrobe or closet
- ชั้นบนเข้าถึงได้โดยบันไดเท่านั้น (ห้องดีลักซ์)
- Clothes rack
- Drying rack for clothing
- กระดาษชำระ
5.0 One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Breakfast Included
แง่บวก
- Good, reliable, fast wi-fi
- Very clean
- English speaking staff
- Delicious food
- Beautiful surroundings
- Parking for rental bikes/cars
- Gym
- Massage service
- Comfortable bed
From start to finish I have loved staying here.
Nothing is too much trouble for the staff and they will go out of their way to make your stay as pleasant and comfortable as possible.
Rooms are spotlessly cleaned every day, comfortable beds, good wi-fi speeds around 80mbps+ so ideal for streaming, online work, etc.
Still got a couple of days in the sandbox but actually thinking of staying in this hotel a few days more, it really is that nice.
4.6 Deluxe Room with Pool View - Room Only
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- very friendly, welcoming and caring staff
My stay is very pleasant, with very nice and helping staff make sure I have everything I need for a great holiday. Room Service, Rent a Scooter, Help with routes on the island, everything is perfect. To reach the beach you need to go on a little wooden ferry over a small mangrove river, and they have a extra staff member to bring you with the ferry there and back. The beach is beautiful, especially in the morning, when the flood is high. On low water you can walk miles on the sandy beach. Right behind the beach is a little forest, which gives you great hide from the sun. Also in dawn I can see a lot of animals coming out the forest, like birds and little bats, I can watch them from my balcony. the pool is great and very clean. The only "negative" thing is maybe the hotel needs here and then a renovation, but it didnt bother me at all. Also, if you want to shop some beverages or snacks, there is nothing around and have to go with the scooter - but only a four minutes drive! I felt home very fast, and also secure of covid, as all staff wearing masks and keep distance. For the price I paid it was the very best choice for quarantaine time at phukets sandbox. The hotel is a bit empty due the lack of tourists, but for me it is wonderful to have a chilling stay and a beach almost by myself. It almost felt like 1992 when I first came here. So if you are looking for a secure budget hotel with great staff and a nice beach, you should come here.