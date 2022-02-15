PHUKET TEST & GO

Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Sandbox Hotel

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
7.6
คะแนนจาก
2179
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 15, 2022
Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is located on the historic Pasak River, 15 minutes from Wat Yai Chaimongkol and Ayutthaya City. The capital of Siam in 1390, Ayutthaya is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There are 204 city or riverview rooms providing all necessities. A restaurant, gym, outdoor pool, business center, and even a bowling alley add to the fun. After walking and exploring the historical sites, a recommended trip would be a dinner boat cruise. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

27/2 Moo.11 Rojchana Rd., Ayutthaya Riverside, Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13000

