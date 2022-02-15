Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is located on the historic Pasak River, 15 minutes from Wat Yai Chaimongkol and Ayutthaya City. The capital of Siam in 1390, Ayutthaya is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There are 204 city or riverview rooms providing all necessities. A restaurant, gym, outdoor pool, business center, and even a bowling alley add to the fun. After walking and exploring the historical sites, a recommended trip would be a dinner boat cruise. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Krungsri River Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

