CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Khum Phaya Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.2
คะแนนจาก
1493
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Located in the Chiang Mai Business Park, Khum Phaya Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection (SHA Plus+) lays claim to the the only spa resort in the area. With a design based strongly on the rich Lanna heritage, the resort includes an intricate, 80 year old teak wood roof. Must-see attractions such as the revered Doi Suthep, Hill Tribe Villages, and the Botanical Gardens are a 30 minute drive away. The restaurant takes guests back in time with traditional northern food and daily dance performances in the evening. Alternatively, you can make use of the resort shuttle service to head downtown for a quick bite and to explore the markets. Before you head back home, do take a trip to the spa, which specializes in Thai style massages and treatments. For a true northern Thai experience from start to finish, you can't go wrong with Khum Phaya Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection (SHA Plus+).

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

137 M.5, T. Nong Pa Klang, A. Muang, San Sai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

