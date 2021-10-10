Clean & new

Excellent accommodating service staff (better if you can speak some Thai)

Comfortable beds

Large, modern bathroom

Daily, thorough cleaning

Nice pool

Beautiful garden setting

Quiet

Local restaurants and grocery store (Makro) within walking distance

A Danish bakery nearby where you can buy nice bread. Also a German bakery

Great internet (at some points we had three video calls in separate rooms going with no issues)

5-8 minute drive to Karon, Kata and Kata Noi beaches

10 minute drive to Villa Market

10-15 minute walk to the Covid testing swab center

Ants in the kitchen (can’t leave any food our crumbs on the counters otherwise it’s okay)

Kitchen only stocked for Asian cooking (try making grilled cheese sandwiches or eggs in a wok without a flipper or spatula. It doesn’t work lol)

No coffee maker but were able to buy

Bedrooms and bathroom have separate entrances

Might be difficult to communicate with the staff in English only (a little Thai helps a lot)

Many shops and restaurants closed due to Covid

Hotel restaurant is closed

A 10-15 minute walk to Karon Beach can be challenging with bags and children

Virtually no public transport but car and motorbike rentals are extra cheap during Covid. Highly recommend renting. We paid 500 baht/day for a small car until the staff insisted we use theirs.

This place was better than we expected. The 2BR villa was the perfect set up for our family for two weeks. Our 12yo was in online school, my husband worked full-time and my 4yo and I had our own space to hang out. Once we had transportation we were able to get out to one of the beaches nearby almost every afternoon, which was wonderful.

When you fly in you will have your first Covid test at the airport. You then have to stay at the hotel until the staff receive your negative results. Ours came within 6 hours. Then you are free to go anywhere you like. Kids aged 2-6 don’t have any further tests. Older kids and adults have two more tests on days 5 and 11, or something similar (can’t recall exactly the exact timing of these).

The two women managing the place did an excellent job. At one point when they realized we were walking everywhere and had rented a car from a shop down the road, they insisted we use the hotel’s car (an older SUV) which was just brilliant. I’m sure they won’t be able to offer this to everyone but if you come as a family and no one else needs it I imagine they would be fine with other guests using - especially if you have kids.

Overall, very happy with our decision to stay here. We chose space over beachfront and feel the perks outweighed the downsides of the location.