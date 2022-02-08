Kampaeng Ngam Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in Night Bazaar, Kampaeng Ngam Hotel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. With its location just 2.4 km from the city center and 11.4 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Kampaeng Ngam Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The hotel features 44 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Kampaeng Ngam Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.