BANGKOK TEST & GO

K Garden - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
K Garden - Image 0
K Garden - Image 1
K Garden - Image 2
K Garden - Image 3
K Garden - Image 4
K Garden - Image 5
+17 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

K GardenK Garden offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to travelers. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the apartment's available parking, right on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the apartment to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at K Garden is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Some rooms at K Garden are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as television is provided for all guests. The apartment also offers a refrigerator and instant tea in the rooms for when you feel like needed.K Garden also provides a hair dryer and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at K Garden. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the apartment.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ K Garden ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ K Garden
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

1135/9 Ladprao soi 94, Intraporn road, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
75 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2454 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
668 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5421 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1250 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6776 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
11540 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU