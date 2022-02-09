PHUKET TEST & GO

Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
คะแนนจาก
313
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+22 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) is a stylish boutique hotel located on Kata Beach. Perfectly placed in the beach center, guests are a mere five-minute walk to Kata's town center and less than a 10-minute walk to the beach. Guests can sit back and relax in one of the hotel's 15 guestrooms, all designed with guests' comfort in mind. Included in all rooms are a hair dryer, air conditioning, desk, internet access, and television. Featuring an executive floor, tour services, shops, and safety deposit boxes this Phuket hotel is sure to make each guest's trip an enjoyable one. Facilities for recreation and leisure include an outdoor pool. With a full range of popular amenities and a friendly, caring staff, it's no wonder guests keep returning to Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified).

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

98/51 Patak Rd, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

โรงแรมเดอะ เมโลดี้ ภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
370 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โอโซ่ ภูเก็ต
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
70 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เมธาดีรีสอร์ทแอนด์วิลล่า
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2205 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีช ฮิลล์ รีสอร์ท
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
510 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กะตะ อวิสต้า รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2453 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บ้านเซนต์ โทรเปซ วิลล่า
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ชูการ์ มารีน่า รีสอร์ท - แฟชั่น - หาดกะตะ
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2898 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กะตะ ใบดี บูติค อินน์ เกสท์เฮ้าส์
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
535 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU