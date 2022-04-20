HUA HIN TEST & GO

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

Built in 2016, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is a distinct addition to Hua Hin / Cha-am and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Marriott experience await you at the Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, ticket service. Step into one of 322 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include private beach, fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool are designed for escape and relaxation. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

107/1 Phetkasem Road, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

