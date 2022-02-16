Hotel Scarlett - Nakhon Si Thammarat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel ScarlettWake up to a magical day and enjoy all that Nakhon Si Thammarat offers with a stay at Hotel Scarlett. Stay flexible with your holiday planning when you're in Nakhon Si Thammarat at Hotel Scarlett, just 9.9 km from Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport.Hotel Scarlett provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation.In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The hotel provides blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Hotel Scarlett include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and mini bar. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doWake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the hotel's bar.Hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scores higher than 97% of the city's accommodations on value for moneyPast guests rate facilities here higher than 97% of the city's accommodation.This hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 97% of accommodations in the city.