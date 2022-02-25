CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Hop Inn Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
คะแนนจาก
1444
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 25, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than Hop Inn Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Hop Inn Chiang Mai also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The hotel features 75 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Hop Inn Chiang Mai your home away from home.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

1 Soi Saijai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

