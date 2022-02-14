Hongte Khaolak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

9.8
คะแนนจาก
7
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located just 1312 feet from Bang Niang Beach, Hongte Khaolak Resort features an outdoor saltwater pool, a terrace and a luscious garden. Free Wi-Fi and parking are available.

Khaolak Hongte Resort is 1969 feet from Tsunami Memorial - Rue Tor 813 and 7.1 mi from Tublamu Pier. A 5-minute drive brings guests to nearby shopping areas. The resort is 39 mi from Phuket International Airport.

Rooms are fitted with a flat-screen TV, air conditioning and a safety deposit box. It also comes with a refrigerator and a patio with outdoor furniture that overlooks the pool. The private bathroom features a shower.

At Hongte Khaolak Resort, guests will find a 24-hour front desk and a restaurant. For convenience, sightseeing arrangements can be made at the tour desk.

26/60 Kuekhak ,Amphur Takuapa , Phang nga, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

